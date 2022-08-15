Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

On the other hand, some investors who believe that it is possible to beat the market by superior stock selection opt to invest in another class of funds that track non-cap weighted strategies--popularly known as smart beta.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

PWB is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $630.61 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index before fees and expenses.

The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.56% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0.05%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

PWB's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 46.90% of the portfolio. Its Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Salesforce Inc (CRM) accounts for about 3.89% of the fund's total assets, followed by Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Alphabet Inc (GOOGL).

PWB's top 10 holdings account for about 35.32% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -16% so far this year and is down about -11.67% in the last one year (as of 08/15/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $56.71 and $82.12.

The fund has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 27.17% for the trailing three-year period, which makes PWB a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $78.90 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $182.64 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

