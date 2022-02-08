Is Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 03/03/2005, the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

If you're the kind of investor who would rather try and beat the market through good stock selection, then smart beta funds are your best choice; this fund class is known for tracking non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $748.13 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Growth. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Large Cap Growth Intellidex Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Cost & Other Expenses

For ETF investors, expense ratios are an important factor when considering a fund's return; in the long-term, cheaper funds actually have the ability to outperform their more expensive cousins if all other things remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.56%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.04%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

PWB's heaviest allocation is in the Information Technology sector, which is about 37.90% of the portfolio. Its Healthcare and Telecom round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Tesla Inc (TSLA) accounts for about 5.14% of the fund's total assets, followed by Nvidia Corp (NVDA) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 36.41% of PWB's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has lost about -11.36% and is up roughly 0.91% so far this year and in the past one year (as of 02/08/2022), respectively. PWB has traded between $63.11 and $82.12 during this last 52-week period.

PWB has a beta of 0.94 and standard deviation of 24.28% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 51 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Growth Index and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) tracks NASDAQ-100 Index. Vanguard Growth ETF has $80.47 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $189.09 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Growth.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

