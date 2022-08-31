Is Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) was launched on 06/23/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Consumer Staples ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $323.95 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Consumer Staples ETFs. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index.

The Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of 30 U.S. food and beverage companies.These are companies that are principally engaged in the manufacture, sale or distribution of food and beverage products, agricultural products and products related to the development of new food technologies.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for PBJ are 0.63%, which makes it one of the more expensive products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.85%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk, but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Representing 97.40% of the portfolio, the fund has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Staples sector.

Looking at individual holdings, Sysco Corp (SYY) accounts for about 5.56% of total assets, followed by Hershey Co/the (HSY) and General Mills Inc (GIS).

PBJ's top 10 holdings account for about 46.2% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has gained about 1.72% so far this year and was up about 9.37% in the last one year (as of 08/31/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $41.18 and $49.16.

The ETF has a beta of 0.60 and standard deviation of 19.55% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Consumer Staples ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) tracks Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage Index. VanEck Future of Food ETF has $2.89 million in assets, First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF has $896.75 million. YUMY has an expense ratio of 0.69% and FTXG charges 0.60%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Consumer Staples ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



