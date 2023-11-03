Is Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 12/16/2015, smart beta exchange traded fund Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, and are a good option for investors who believe in market efficiency.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

DJD is managed by Invesco, and this fund has amassed over $255.12 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Yield Weighted Index provides exposure to high-yielding equity securities in the Dow Jones Industrial Average by their 12-month dividend yield over the prior 12 months.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.07% for DJD, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.76%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

DJD's heaviest allocation is in the Consumer Staples sector, which is about 18.60% of the portfolio. Its Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

When you look at individual holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) accounts for about 10.26% of the fund's total assets, followed by Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) and Dow Inc (DOW).

The top 10 holdings account for about 59.76% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has lost about -2.09% so far, and it's up approximately 2.30% over the last 12 months (as of 11/03/2023). DJD has traded between $39.87 and $45.68 in this past 52-week period.

The fund has a beta of 0.83 and standard deviation of 14.86% for the trailing three-year period. With about 29 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $351.45 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $405.41 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

