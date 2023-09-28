Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ISRG has moved about 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.5%. This means that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Artivion (AORT). The stock has returned 29.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Artivion's current year EPS has increased 55.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.2% this year, meaning that ISRG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Artivion is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Artivion as they could maintain their solid performance.

