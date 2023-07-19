Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) A Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings Announcement?

Medical instrument provider Intuitive Surgical ISRG is set to report second-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. The maker of the popular da Vinci Surgical System, Intuitive Surgical is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. The established health care company has missed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters. But with sales and earnings estimates projecting significant year-over-year increases, is ISRG a buy?

Intuitive Surgical is expected to post a profit of $1.32/share, which would reflect solid growth of 15.79% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have remained steady over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to rise 13.82% to $1.73 billion.

ISRG stock has surged nearly 34% this year. The health care giant is currently showing a negative Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) of -1.29%. As such, our proprietary Zacks Model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.