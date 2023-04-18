Is Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Well-known medical instruments company Intuitive Surgical ISRG is set to report first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the close. Intuitive Surgical, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has missed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters. But with shares roaring back to life in recent weeks, is ISRG a buy?

Intuitive Surgical is expected to post a profit of $1.18/share, which would reflect growth of 4.4% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have increased 0.85% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to climb 6.5% to $1.58 billion.

The company’s surgical systems enable physicians to enhance access to patients. ISRG offers the da Vinci Surgical System using a minimally invasive surgery approach.

ISRG is part of the Zacks Medical – Instruments industry, which ranks in the top 44% out of all Zacks Ranked Industries. Shares remain relatively overvalued based on standard metrics.

