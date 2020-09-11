Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Intuit (INTU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of INTU and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Intuit is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 603 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU's full-year earnings has moved 7.19% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, INTU has moved about 22.32% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 21.20%. As we can see, Intuit is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, INTU belongs to the Computer - Software industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.99% so far this year, meaning that INTU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

INTU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

