Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intuit (INTU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Intuit is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU's full-year earnings has moved 0.16% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, INTU has moved about 1.73% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 1.71%. This means that Intuit is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, INTU belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.93% so far this year, so INTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on INTU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

