Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intuit (INTU) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Intuit is one of 629 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that INTU has returned about 39% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 38.4%. This shows that Intuit is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Atlassian (TEAM). The stock is up 52.5% year-to-date.

For Atlassian, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Intuit is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 39.5% so far this year, so INTU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Atlassian, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 148-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +51.4% so far this year.

Intuit and Atlassian could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

