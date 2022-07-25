Is Intrepid Potash (IPI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Intrepid Potash (IPI). IPI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that IPI has a P/B ratio of 0.82. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2. Over the past 12 months, IPI's P/B has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.14.

Finally, investors should note that IPI has a P/CF ratio of 1.82. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. IPI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.21. IPI's P/CF has been as high as 11.09 and as low as 1.59, with a median of 4.11, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Fertilizers value stock, take a look at Nutrien (NTR). NTR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Nutrien is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.93 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.62. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 5.35 and average PEG ratio of 0.58.

Over the last 12 months, NTR's P/E has been as high as 16.42, as low as 4.44, with a median of 8.79, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.05, as low as 0.56, with a median of 1.10.

Nutrien also has a P/B ratio of 1.78 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.58, as low as 1.42, with a median of 1.71.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Intrepid Potash and Nutrien are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IPI and NTR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.