Is Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Popular Amongst Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Intrepid Potash is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$542m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Intrepid Potash.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Intrepid Potash?

NYSE:IPI Ownership Breakdown January 11th 2022

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Intrepid Potash. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Intrepid Potash, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NYSE:IPI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Intrepid Potash. Our data shows that Intrepid Production Corporation is the largest shareholder with 13% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 9.2% of the stock. Hugh Harvey, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman. In addition, we found that Robert Jornayvaz, the CEO has 3.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Intrepid Potash

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Intrepid Potash, Inc.. Insiders own US$75m worth of shares in the US$542m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Intrepid Potash. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 26%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Intrepid Potash better, we need to consider many other factors. Be aware that Intrepid Potash is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

