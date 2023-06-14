Is inTest (INTT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has inTest Corporation (INTT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

inTest Corporation is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 640 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTT's full-year earnings has moved 23.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, INTT has returned 151.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 36.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, inTest Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Uber Technologies (UBER). The stock is up 67.5% year-to-date.

In Uber Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 138.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, inTest Corporation is a member of the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #116 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.1% so far this year, so INTT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Uber Technologies falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +39.9%.

inTest Corporation and Uber Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.