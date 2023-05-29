Is inTest (INTT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is inTest Corporation (INTT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

inTest Corporation is one of 641 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. inTest Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTT's full-year earnings has moved 26.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, INTT has gained about 112.8% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 31.8%. As we can see, inTest Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 35.4%.

The consensus estimate for Spark Networks, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 62.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, inTest Corporation belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #114 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.2% this year, meaning that INTT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Spark Networks, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +13.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on inTest Corporation and Spark Networks, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

inTest Corporation (INTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.