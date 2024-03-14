Is INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

INTERTEK GP is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 315 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. INTERTEK GP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IKTSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, IKTSY has gained about 17.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 10.2% on average. As we can see, INTERTEK GP is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is MoneyLion Inc. (ML). The stock is up 16.5% year-to-date.

For MoneyLion Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 93.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, INTERTEK GP belongs to the Business - Information Services industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.6% so far this year, so IKTSY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, MoneyLion Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved +9.8% year to date.

INTERTEK GP and MoneyLion Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

INTERTEK GP (IKTSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

