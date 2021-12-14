Is Interpublic Group (IPG) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Interpublic Group (IPG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Interpublic Group is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Interpublic Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPG's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, IPG has moved about 56.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -26%. This means that Interpublic Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

S&P Global (SPGI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.7%.

For S&P Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Interpublic Group belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.6% so far this year, meaning that IPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, S&P Global falls under the Business - Information Services industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #66. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.1%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Interpublic Group and S&P Global. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

