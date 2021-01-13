Is Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY). IIJIY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.21. IIJIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 40.87 and as low as 19.40, with a median of 26.83, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that IIJIY has a P/B ratio of 2.35. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.62. Over the past year, IIJIY's P/B has been as high as 2.88 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 2.20.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Internet Initiative Japan's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IIJIY is an impressive value stock right now.

