Is Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Internet Initiative Japan (IIJIY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of IIJIY and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Internet Initiative Japan is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. IIJIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IIJIY's full-year earnings has moved 27.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IIJIY has returned 21.52% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.97%. This shows that Internet Initiative Japan is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, IIJIY is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.85% so far this year, so IIJIY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on IIJIY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

