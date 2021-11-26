Is International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is International Seaways's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, International Seaways had US$1.13b of debt, up from US$560.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$108.9m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.02b.

How Strong Is International Seaways' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:INSW Debt to Equity History November 26th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that International Seaways had liabilities of US$280.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$916.2m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$108.9m and US$101.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$987.0m.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$794.8m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine International Seaways's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year International Seaways had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 52%, to US$235m. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While International Seaways's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$59m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$80m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for International Seaways (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

