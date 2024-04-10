Is International Seaways (INSW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

International Seaways (INSW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. INSW is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.46. INSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.97 and as low as 3.91, with a median of 5.20, all within the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that INSW has a P/CF ratio of 3.77. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. INSW's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 7.46. Within the past 12 months, INSW's P/CF has been as high as 3.93 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 2.87.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. NMM is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Navios Maritime Partners sports a P/B ratio of 0.46 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.42. In the past 52 weeks, NMM's P/B has been as high as 0.49, as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.28.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that International Seaways and Navios Maritime Partners are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, INSW and NMM sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

