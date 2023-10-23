Is International Seaways (INSW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is International Seaways (INSW). INSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.35 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 6.26. Over the last 12 months, INSW's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.57 and as low as 3.91, with a median of 5.03.

Finally, investors should note that INSW has a P/CF ratio of 2.87. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INSW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.58. INSW's P/CF has been as high as 9.06 and as low as 2.26, with a median of 2.90, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Teekay Tankers (TNK), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Teekay Tankers are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.69 and a PEG ratio of 1.56 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 6.26 and 0.35, respectively.

TNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.47 and as low as 1.98, with a median of 4.05. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.49, as low as 0.66, with a median of 1.35.

Additionally, Teekay Tankers has a P/B ratio of 1.08 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.10. For TNK, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.51, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.08 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Seaways and Teekay Tankers's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that INSW and TNK is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.