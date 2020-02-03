Is INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI). IMXI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.48, which compares to its industry's average of 31.16. IMXI's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.76 and as low as 10.48, with a median of 15.50, all within the past year.

We also note that IMXI holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. IMXI's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.09. IMXI's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.85, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that IMXI has a P/CF ratio of 12.77. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.14. Within the past 12 months, IMXI's P/CF has been as high as 51.77 and as low as 12.77, with a median of 22.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IMXI is an impressive value stock right now.

