Is INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI). IMXI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 31.43. Over the past year, IMXI's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.76 and as low as 11.61, with a median of 15.88.

IMXI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.79. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. IMXI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.10. IMXI's PEG has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.85, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that IMXI has a P/CF ratio of 14.71. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. IMXI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 25.14. IMXI's P/CF has been as high as 52.79 and as low as 13.84, with a median of 22.94, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IMXI is an impressive value stock right now.

