Is International Money Express (IMXI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is International Money Express (IMXI). IMXI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.13, which compares to its industry's average of 24.23. Over the past 52 weeks, IMXI's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.68 and as low as 7.65, with a median of 10.18.

We should also highlight that IMXI has a P/B ratio of 4.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.92. IMXI's P/B has been as high as 6.49 and as low as 3.57, with a median of 4.95, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that IMXI has a P/CF ratio of 9.43. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. IMXI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25.17. Over the past 52 weeks, IMXI's P/CF has been as high as 14.84 and as low as 8.50, with a median of 11.27.

If you're looking for another solid Financial Transaction Services value stock, take a look at PagSeguro Digital (PAGS). PAGS is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 10.83 and a PEG ratio of 1.05 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 24.23 and 1.56, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, PAGS's P/E has been as high as 12.28, as low as 6.33, with a median of 9.01, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.30, as low as 0.67, with a median of 0.94.

PagSeguro Digital also has a P/B ratio of 1.70 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 7.92. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.77, as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.29.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that International Money Express and PagSeguro Digital are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, IMXI and PAGS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Investment Research

