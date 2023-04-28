Is International Money Express (IMXI) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has International Money Express (IMXI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

International Money Express is one of 335 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Money Express is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMXI's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, IMXI has returned 3.4% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.7%. This means that International Money Express is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). The stock has returned 21.8% year-to-date.

For Palantir Technologies Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 195.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, International Money Express is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.6% so far this year, meaning that IMXI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Palantir Technologies Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 195 stocks and is ranked #158. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.3%.

International Money Express and Palantir Technologies Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (IMXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.