Is International Money Express (IMXI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is International Money Express (IMXI). IMXI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.67. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22. Over the past year, IMXI's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.10 and as low as 10.10, with a median of 11.61.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is IMXI's P/B ratio of 5.19. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.77. Within the past 52 weeks, IMXI's P/B has been as high as 5.87 and as low as 4.17, with a median of 5.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IMXI has a P/S ratio of 1.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.96.

Finally, we should also recognize that IMXI has a P/CF ratio of 13.50. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. IMXI's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.18. IMXI's P/CF has been as high as 15.14 and as low as 10.77, with a median of 12.26, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Financial Transaction Services value stock, take a look at Usio (USIO). USIO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Usio sports a P/B ratio of 3.84 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.77. In the past 52 weeks, USIO's P/B has been as high as 12, as low as 3.81, with a median of 8.45.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in International Money Express and Usio's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IMXI and USIO is an impressive value stock right now.

