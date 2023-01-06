Is International Game Technology (IGT) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has International Game Technology (IGT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

International Game Technology is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. International Game Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IGT's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, IGT has returned 3.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 33% on average. As we can see, International Game Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Oxford Industries (OXM) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.3%.

In Oxford Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, International Game Technology belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 33.9% so far this year, so IGT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Oxford Industries falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #197. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -29.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to International Game Technology and Oxford Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.