Is International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ICAGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.20 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.74. ICAGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.54 and as low as 3.80, with a median of 4.89, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that ICAGY has a P/B ratio of 1.56. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.53. ICAGY's P/B has been as high as 1.89 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.71, over the past year.

Another great Transportation - Airline stock you could consider is SkyWest (SKYW), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of SkyWest currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 10.80, and its PEG ratio is 0.89. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 9.74 and 0.43.

Over the last 12 months, SKYW's P/E has been as high as 11,210.77, as low as -3,534.23, with a median of 10.63, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.84, as low as 0.79, with a median of 0.98.

SkyWest also has a P/B ratio of 1.19 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.53. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.19, as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.80.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that International Consolidated Airlines Group and SkyWest are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ICAGY and SKYW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

