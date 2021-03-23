Is Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS). IFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.92. Over the past year, IFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.18 and as low as 8.22, with a median of 11.40.

Investors should also recognize that IFS has a P/B ratio of 1.33. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.82. Within the past 52 weeks, IFS's P/B has been as high as 1.57 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.36.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. IFS has a P/S ratio of 2.34. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.5.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Intercorp Financial Services Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that IFS is an impressive value stock right now.

