Is Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Inter Parfums's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Inter Parfums had US$141.7m of debt, up from US$25.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$324.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$182.4m net cash.

NasdaqGS:IPAR Debt to Equity History January 27th 2022

How Strong Is Inter Parfums' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Inter Parfums had liabilities of US$212.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$154.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$324.0m as well as receivables valued at US$199.3m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$156.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Inter Parfums could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Inter Parfums boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Even more impressive was the fact that Inter Parfums grew its EBIT by 238% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Inter Parfums's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Inter Parfums may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Inter Parfums recorded free cash flow of 44% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Inter Parfums has net cash of US$182.4m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 238% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Inter Parfums's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Inter Parfums that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.