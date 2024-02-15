Is Inter Parfums (IPAR) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Inter Parfums (IPAR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Inter Parfums is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 193 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Inter Parfums is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPAR's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, IPAR has returned 2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 0.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Inter Parfums is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1%.

Over the past three months, Kerry Group PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Inter Parfums belongs to the Cosmetics industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 21.6% so far this year, so IPAR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kerry Group PLC falls under the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.9%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Inter Parfums and Kerry Group PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kerry Group PLC (KRYAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.