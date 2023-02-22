Is Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is one of 1174 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTLA's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that NTLA has returned about 7.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.8%. This shows that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Centogene N.V. (CNTG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.4%.

Over the past three months, Centogene N.V.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 557 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.1% this year, meaning that NTLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Centogene N.V. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry. This 50-stock industry is currently ranked #103. The industry has moved +44% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and Centogene N.V. as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.