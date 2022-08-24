Is Intel Stock in Way Over Its Head With This Investment?

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its recent partnership with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) to jointly invest up to $30 billion in chip manufacturing factories in Arizona. In early August, Intel also built up some debt in the form of senior notes. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

