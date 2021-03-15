Is Intel (INTC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Intel (INTC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.71, while its industry has an average P/E of 21.68. Over the last 12 months, INTC's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.31 and as low as 8.93, with a median of 11.03.

Investors will also notice that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. INTC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.62. INTC's PEG has been as high as 1.78 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.47, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that INTC has a P/B ratio of 3.17. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.48. Over the past year, INTC's P/B has been as high as 3.57 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 2.89.

Finally, our model also underscores that INTC has a P/CF ratio of 7.87. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. INTC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 12.03. Over the past year, INTC's P/CF has been as high as 8.16 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 6.86.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Intel's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that INTC is an impressive value stock right now.

