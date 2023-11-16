Is Intel (INTC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Intel (INTC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intel is one of 625 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Intel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved 300.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, INTC has moved about 53.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 44.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Intel is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN). The stock is up 45.4% year-to-date.

For Donnelley Financial Solutions, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intel belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 137.1% so far this year, so INTC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Donnelley Financial Solutions belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #36. The industry has moved +26.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Intel and Donnelley Financial Solutions as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

