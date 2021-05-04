Is Intel (INTC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Intel (INTC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intel is one of 621 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved -6.73% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that INTC has returned about 14.93% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 12.63%. This shows that Intel is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, INTC belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.32% so far this year, meaning that INTC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on INTC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.