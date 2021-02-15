Is Intel (INTC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Intel (INTC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intel is one of 631 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved 5.75% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, INTC has moved about 24.07% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.81% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Intel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, INTC belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.57% so far this year, so INTC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to INTC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

