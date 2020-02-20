Is Intel (INTC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Intel (INTC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Intel is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTC's full-year earnings has moved 5.58% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, INTC has moved about 12.13% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.27% on average. This means that Intel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, INTC belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.63% so far this year, meaning that INTC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on INTC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

