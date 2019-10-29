Is Intel (INTC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Intel (INTC). INTC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.51, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.45. Over the past year, INTC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.86 and as low as 9.55, with a median of 10.92.

We also note that INTC holds a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's industry has an average PEG of 2.26 right now. INTC's PEG has been as high as 1.67 and as low as 1.13, with a median of 1.39, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that INTC has a P/B ratio of 3.34. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 4.56. Over the past year, INTC's P/B has been as high as 3.58 and as low as 2.64, with a median of 3.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that INTC has a P/CF ratio of 8.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.35. Over the past year, INTC's P/CF has been as high as 9.75 and as low as 6.59, with a median of 7.76.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Intel's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, INTC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

