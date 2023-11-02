Is Intapp (INTA) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intapp (INTA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intapp is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 627 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intapp is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTA's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, INTA has moved about 34.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 33.3%. This shows that Intapp is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bel Fuse (BELFB) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 66.8%.

For Bel Fuse, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Intapp is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 148 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 42.4% so far this year, meaning that INTA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bel Fuse falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.

Intapp and Bel Fuse could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

