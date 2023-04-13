Is Installed Building Products (IBP) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Installed Building Products (IBP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Installed Building Products is a member of our Construction group, which includes 96 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Installed Building Products is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBP's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, IBP has moved about 30% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 9.4%. This shows that Installed Building Products is outperforming its peers so far this year.

KB Home (KBH) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.6%.

The consensus estimate for KB Home's current year EPS has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Installed Building Products belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.3% this year, meaning that IBP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

KB Home, however, belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #58. The industry has moved +19.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Installed Building Products and KB Home. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

