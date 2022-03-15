Is Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Inspired Entertainment (INSE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Inspired Entertainment is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 306 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Inspired Entertainment is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INSE's full-year earnings has moved 120.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that INSE has returned about 0.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 20.8%. This shows that Inspired Entertainment is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN). The stock is up 11.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Nielsen Holdings Plc's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Inspired Entertainment belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 159 individual stocks and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 35.6% so far this year, so INSE is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Nielsen Holdings Plc belongs to the Business - Information Services industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #110. The industry has moved -19.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Inspired Entertainment and Nielsen Holdings Plc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

