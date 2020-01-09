Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Insight Enterprises (NSIT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Insight Enterprises is one of 217 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSIT's full-year earnings has moved 7.89% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, NSIT has returned 2.79% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.16%. As we can see, Insight Enterprises is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NSIT belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.99% so far this year, so NSIT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on NSIT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.