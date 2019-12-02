Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Insight Enterprises (NSIT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NSIT and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Insight Enterprises is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 224 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSIT's full-year earnings has moved 12.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NSIT has returned 60.96% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 23.61% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Insight Enterprises is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NSIT belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.54% so far this year, so NSIT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on NSIT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

