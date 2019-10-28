Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Insight Enterprises (NSIT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Insight Enterprises is one of 225 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NSIT's full-year earnings has moved 3.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NSIT has returned about 47.14% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 20.32% on average. This means that Insight Enterprises is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NSIT belongs to the Retail - Mail Order industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.82% this year, meaning that NSIT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track NSIT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

