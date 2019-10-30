Is Insight Enterprises (NSIT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Insight Enterprises (NSIT). NSIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.14. Over the past year, NSIT's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.16 and as low as 8.40, with a median of 10.59.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NSIT's P/B ratio of 2.03. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.36. NSIT's P/B has been as high as 2.07 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 1.85, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NSIT has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.34.

Finally, we should also recognize that NSIT has a P/CF ratio of 10.73. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.21. NSIT's P/CF has been as high as 11.07 and as low as 7.11, with a median of 9.64, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Insight Enterprises's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NSIT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

