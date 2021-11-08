Is Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Insight Enterprises Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Insight Enterprises had debt of US$930.6m, up from US$661.5m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$107.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$823.2m.

How Healthy Is Insight Enterprises' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:NSIT Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Insight Enterprises had liabilities of US$2.15b due within a year, and liabilities of US$840.7m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$107.4m and US$2.75b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$125.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Insight Enterprises shares are worth a total of US$3.69b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Insight Enterprises's net debt of 2.2 times EBITDA suggests graceful use of debt. And the fact that its trailing twelve months of EBIT was 8.0 times its interest expenses harmonizes with that theme. One way Insight Enterprises could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 18%, as it did over the last year. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Insight Enterprises can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Insight Enterprises recorded free cash flow of 34% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Happily, Insight Enterprises's impressive EBIT growth rate implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Insight Enterprises can handle its debt fairly comfortably. On the plus side, this leverage can boost shareholder returns, but the potential downside is more risk of loss, so it's worth monitoring the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Insight Enterprises you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

