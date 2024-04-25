Is INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

INPLAY OIL CP (IPOOF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. IPOOF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.97 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.12. Over the past 52 weeks, IPOOF's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.69 and as low as 8.56, with a median of 12.11.

Investors should also recognize that IPOOF has a P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.01. IPOOF's P/B has been as high as 0.90 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.78, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. IPOOF has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.67.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that IPOOF has a P/CF ratio of 2.67. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.53. Over the past 52 weeks, IPOOF's P/CF has been as high as 2.77 and as low as 1.71, with a median of 2.44.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that INPLAY OIL CP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, IPOOF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

