Is Inphi (IPHI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Inphi (IPHI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Inphi is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 612 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IPHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPHI's full-year earnings has moved 6.37% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that IPHI has returned about 49.78% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.85% on average. This shows that Inphi is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, IPHI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.64% this year, meaning that IPHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on IPHI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

