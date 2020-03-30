Is Inphi (IPHI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Inphi (IPHI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Inphi is one of 627 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. IPHI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPHI's full-year earnings has moved 68.28% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, IPHI has moved about 0.39% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -11.96% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Inphi is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, IPHI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on IPHI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.